The Most Infamous Cults in History

The world has seen many cults that have captured the public’s attention due to their bizarre beliefs, extreme practices, and tragic outcomes. Here are five infamous cults that shocked the world:

Peoples Temple – Jonestown Massacre: Over 900 members of the cult died in a mass murder-suicide in 1978, most of whom drank a fruit cocktail laced with cyanide and valium. The victims were made to poison their own children before taking the poison themselves. Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God – Kanungu Cult Massacre: Over 700 members of the cult were killed in a cult-related murder-suicide in 2000 in Uganda’s Kanungu District. The victims were locked inside a church, which was then set on fire. Heaven’s Gate: In 1997, the religious cult convinced members to take part in a mass suicide. The victims drank vodka and ate applesauce and pudding laced with barbiturates before suffocating themselves with plastic bags. Branch Davidians – Waco Massacre: In 1993, a 51-day siege by federal agents ended with the sect setting their fortified compound on fire. Eighty members died in the blaze, including cult leader David Koresh. Order of the Solar Temple: The group gained notoriety after a series of murder-suicides in the 1990s, including one in Switzerland where 48 members died.

Today, cults continue to exist and attract new members through social media. It is important to be aware of the warning signs of a cult, such as being pressured to cut off contact with family and friends, being asked to give up personal possessions, and being isolated from society.