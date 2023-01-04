Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Price of Unga Would be Ksh 300 If Azimio Won- President William Ruto

By

Published

316538890 525157642973820 7442849942442471088 n

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to be patient as his government works around the clock to reduce the cost of maize flour. 

Ruto who was speaking at State House on Wednesday January 4 during a roundtable interview with journalists, stated that the price of unga would be more than KSh 300 if Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had won the August 9 presidential elections. 

 “If the election had gone differently, unga would probably be KSh 300 at this time,” the president said.

President Ruto also defended his decision to end food subsidies, which ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta had initiated, claiming that the plan was not benefiting the vulnerable.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to subsidize food and fuel, according to Ruto, was politically motivated in order to benefit a few middlemen.

“The decision to set the subsidies was politically motivated. It was a decision to try to find votes. It was not an economic decision. As the leader of the country, I must tell Kenyans the truth. The subsidy benefited other middlemen,” he said

Ruto, on the other hand, pledged to address the high cost of unga conclusively, adding that the country can only combat high food prices through increased production. 

“I told Kenyans that in order to effectively address the high cost of living, we must significantly increase our food production.” He stated. 

Also Read: “I am Not Creating A Position For Raila” Ruto Defends His Plan to Create an Office For Opposition Leader 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019