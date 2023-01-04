The Price of Unga Would be Ksh 300 If Azimio Won- President William Ruto

President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to be patient as his government works around the clock to reduce the cost of maize flour.

Ruto who was speaking at State House on Wednesday January 4 during a roundtable interview with journalists, stated that the price of unga would be more than KSh 300 if Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had won the August 9 presidential elections.

“If the election had gone differently, unga would probably be KSh 300 at this time,” the president said.

President Ruto also defended his decision to end food subsidies, which ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta had initiated, claiming that the plan was not benefiting the vulnerable.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to subsidize food and fuel, according to Ruto, was politically motivated in order to benefit a few middlemen.

“The decision to set the subsidies was politically motivated. It was a decision to try to find votes. It was not an economic decision. As the leader of the country, I must tell Kenyans the truth. The subsidy benefited other middlemen,” he said

Ruto, on the other hand, pledged to address the high cost of unga conclusively, adding that the country can only combat high food prices through increased production.

“I told Kenyans that in order to effectively address the high cost of living, we must significantly increase our food production.” He stated.

