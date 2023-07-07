The Story Behind Why Police Arrested The Nanyuki ‘Spider-Man’

Kenyans were left puzzled on Thursday when photos circulated on Twitter, showing a man dressed as Spider-Man seemingly being arrested by the police.

The images were shared by a Twitter account called @InsecurityKE, which questioned why the Administration Police Service (APS) had taken action against the individual, who appeared to be innocently walking the streets, reading a book and carrying a shopping basket.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 800 retweets as people eagerly sought answers about the incident. To shed light on the matter, Citizen Digital reached out to the Nanyuki APS, who clarified that the man was not actually arrested but was the subject of a wellness check.

According to an anonymous source within the APS, the man is believed to be mentally unstable and had been reported missing by his family. Concerned for his well-being, his family had sought the assistance of the police to locate him. When he was spotted in Nanyuki town, the officers took him into their custody and contacted the family to inform them of his whereabouts.

Shortly after his apprehension, the man’s family members hurried to Nanyuki prison with medical documents to demonstrate his mental illness. They were able to present the necessary evidence, and the police released him into their care.