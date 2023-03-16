There is Plan To Assassinate Raila – Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has claimed that there is a plan to assassinate Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday March 16 during an interview with Citizen TV, Sifuna stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that he would deal with the former Prime Minister with finality signifies an assasination plot.

“There is a very dangerous statement that the Deputy President made yesterday. He said that he is going to deal with Raila with finality that this time round ataenda akiendanga. We know there is a plan to assassinate Raila Odinga,” said Sifuna.

The ODM Secretary General also revealed that they wanted a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“We are the ones who wanted to have the conversations. Unfortunately, it is our brothers from the other side who chose to ignore,”

“There are certain matters we felt are very critical and that the Kenya Kwanza administration would address including the high cost of living and prices of food. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the wananchi who cannot keep up with the high costs,” Sifuna added.

He further stated that Azimio has held peaceful rallies since the beginning of the year but they are still being termed as violent people.

“We have had 21 including today’s rally in Nakuru and no injuries and cases of destruction of properties have been reported, they have been peaceful. Yet people continue to characterize us as people of violence. We understand the law and rights and we intend to use them,” he said.

