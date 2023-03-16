Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

There is Plan To Assassinate Raila – Edwin Sifuna

By

Published

nwhhchsvurcvc2kv505f43fc4e74d2f 2

File image of Raila Odinga and Edwin Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has claimed that there is a plan to assassinate Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. 

Speaking on Thursday March 16 during an interview with Citizen TV, Sifuna stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that he would deal with the former Prime Minister with finality signifies an assasination plot.

“There is a very dangerous statement that the Deputy President made yesterday. He said that he is going to deal with Raila with finality that this time round ataenda akiendanga. We know there is a plan to assassinate Raila Odinga,” said Sifuna. 

The ODM Secretary General also revealed that they wanted a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“We are the ones who wanted to have the conversations. Unfortunately, it is our brothers from the other side who chose to ignore,” 

“There are certain matters we felt are very critical and that the Kenya Kwanza administration would address including the high cost of living and prices of food. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the wananchi who cannot keep up with the high costs,” Sifuna added.

DNODMMATHARE1603q 1320x740 1

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

He further stated that Azimio has held peaceful rallies since the beginning of the year but they are still being termed as violent people.

“We have had 21 including today’s rally in Nakuru and no injuries and cases of destruction of properties have been reported, they have been peaceful. Yet people continue to characterize us as people of violence. We understand the law and rights and we intend to use them,” he said.

Also Read: President Ruto Warns Raila Ahead of Demos 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019