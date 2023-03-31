Connect with us

There Was an Assassination Attempt On My Life – Raila Claims

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now claims that his life is in danger.

Addressing journalists at his Karen home on Thursday March 30 evening, Raila said that there was an assassination attempt on his life as his car was shot at seven times in what he believes was a direct attempt to take him out.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible what has happened today. Today is a very sad day in the history of this country. This shows that we’re degenerating into the colonial stage, where lives of Africans did not matter at all, because there’s no reason why police should use this kind of force against unarmed citizens who are merely exercising their democratic rights.

“My own car was hit seven times with live bullets, and the direction of the bullets were all aimed at me,” said Raila. 

The ODM leader slammed foreign powers for allegedly allowing conflict in the country instead of helping to solve it. 

“These people have been threatening and blackmailing us, unfortunately the friends of this country are not helping. Look at the statement released by some ambassador based here, you would think that they live in a different country; they’re actually adding fuel to this conflict, instead of being independent and neutral arbiters,” said Raila.

The opposition chief further called out the attacks on the media which was witnessed during the Thursday demos. 

He also alleged that there was a plot to invade retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s businesses.

“It is very unfortunate that in the whole of these skirmishes, the media is being targeted for attack. The other day and today, several journalists have been injured.

“We also had information that they were planning to attack Uhuru’s farm, business, and residences,” he said.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Calls Out Senior Government Official Behind Police Brutality on Protesters


