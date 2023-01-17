They Wanted To Murder Chebukati – President Ruto Claims

President William Ruto on Tuesday January 17 gave his account of the 2022 general elections.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto claimed that a group of senior politicians teamed up with the intention to influence the outcome of the presidential poll by capturing independent institutions that would play a key role in the elections.

“A while back, senior politicians teamed up to manage the presidential succession that was due in 2022, with a view to guaranteeing a very specific outcome of the ensuing election. A political mechanism was therefore instituted to facilitate this objective through the capture of autonomous constitutional bodies,” Ruto said.

He claimed that the politicians plotted to kidnap Chebukati and murder him all in a bid to influence the election outcome.

“We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty. It was a hard, cold and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless,” he disclosed.

The Head of State hailed Chebukati, whom he previously described as a hero, and commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye saying they stood firm despite intimidations.

“We now know that Chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye and Boya Molu as well as the CEO, Hussein Marjan, and their staff, were offered stupendous financial rewards to cooperate with the agents of impunity, but they bravely resisted,” said Ruto.

“We also know that they were subsequently threatened with dire consequences for them and their families if they did not do the ‘system’s bidding and overturn the choice of Kenyans. Again, we know that they stood strong and firmly said “NO!” he added.

