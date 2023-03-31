Three charged for unpaid hotel bill after 41-day prayer session

Three individuals who claimed to be praying for the nation at a hotel in Eldoret have been charged with failing to pay a Sh370,000 bill. The trio, including one self-proclaimed pastor, stated that they received a divine vision instructing them to travel to Eldoret to pray for the country’s safety and against terrorism.

The group prayed day and night for 41 days at the three-star hotel until the management had them arrested. They were rotated between various rooms during their stay. Mr Alex Muimi Munyoki, 39, Mr Gilbert Muzami Mukisa, 32, and Ms Lilian Namangasa Walukana were charged with obtaining credit from Goshen Inn Hotel through false pretenses.

They claimed that a US sponsor named Mr. Rooney would clear the bill, but their attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

During their stay at the hotel, Mr. Munyoki shared a bed with his male co-intercessor while Ms. Walukana slept on a single bed, as they prayed for the nation day and night.

Mr. Munyoki stated that God directed him to Goshen hotel on February 15 to book a room for the group to pray and fast for the country until March 28.

He claimed that God told him about the coming of Jesus in a dream and that he was brought up at the Redeemed Gospel Church, with a burden to pray for the Nation.

The group denied the charges and claimed that they were still hopeful that God would send his angels to bail them out since they were doing God’s work of praying for Kenya and other countries across the world.

Mr. Munyoki implored the court to release his two partners, as he was the vision-bearer, and they had come to support him after he invited them to the hotel.

The trio was each released on an Sh80,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh60,000 each. The matter will be mentioned again on April 3.