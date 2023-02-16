Thugs Break Into CS Aisha Jumwa’s House, Steal Ksh 1.1 Million & Other Valuables

Armed robbers on Wednesday February 16 broke into the home of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa in Loresho and got away with valuables and money worth Ksh 1 million.

According to police reports, the thugs crafted a well plan and gained access to Jumwa’s compound.

According to reports, the gang, armed with crude weapons, cut the electric perimeter wall before they accessed the house through the kitchen door, which was open.

The gang is reported to have ransacked the house, stealing gold jewelry, laptop computers, and other accessories.

In a daring move, the armed men entered Jumwa’s two daughters’ bedroom and engaged in a scuffle before robbing them of Ksh1.1 million.

The daring trio also stole three mobile phones and other items of unknown value.

One of the daughters suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m., while the Public Affairs CS was on official duty.

The guards who were on duty are missing and it is believed they could be part of the gang behind the attack on the house.

Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei has stated that preliminary investigations show that the thugs knew their way around the house.

He stated that,they will interrogate the guards who were on duty for clues that’ll lead to the arrest of the criminals

“This looks like an incident committed by people who knew what they wanted and knew there were no police officers in the compound,” Bungei said.

He added, “According to preliminary findings, they knew what they wanted. They demanded valuables and cash from the victims. The CS was not present.”

Also Read: Martha Karua Breaks Silence After the DPP Dropped Aisha Jumwa’s Graft Case