Tiaty MP William Kamket To Lose His Role in KANU Over His Relationship With President Ruto

unnamed 1 14

Photo of President William Ruto and Tiaty MP William Kamket

Tiaty MP William Kamket is poised to lose his role as the KANU party chief whip, weeks after revealing his support for President William Ruto.

According to a gazette notice issued by the political party’s registrar, Kamket will be replaced by North Horr MP Wari Guyo Adhe.

Kamket had on September stated that he will work with the Kenya Kwanza government under the leadership of President Ruto.

“Congratulations to President-Elect William Samoei Ruto. This election was a marathon. No one can run against a Kalenjin man in a marathon and expect to win. Hard work pays,”

“To all Pokot Nation, the President of Kenya is William Ruto. The people have spoken, and I also affirm. We should accept,” Kamket stated.

The Tiaty MP then met with President Ruto while he was staying at his former residence in Karen where he was announced as a member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. 

”Working together is imperative for the full realization of the economic objectives we promised the people of Kenya. I am pleased to welcome Tiaty MP William Kamket to Kenya Kwanza. ” Ruto said after meeting Kamket.

Other changes in the independence party include the appointment of Brenda Majune as the women’s congress National treasurer, succeeding Sarah Bonaye.

Gladys Chania has also been deprived of her post as National Secretary of the Women’s Congress.

In the changes Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda was appointed parliamentary leader.

She will succeed former MP Maison Leshomo, who was defeated in the Samburu on August 9 elections.

The moves come just a few days after the party suspended Secretary General Nick Salat and summoned him to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee to determine his fate.

Also Read: Why Gideon Moi is Fighting Nick Salat 

