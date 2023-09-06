Tom Ojienda Speaks After Being Expelled From ODM Party

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has broken silence after the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) expelled him from the party.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ojienda said he was ousted from the Orange party because he chose to work with President William Ruto.

The Kisumu Senator stated that he has no apology and vowed to continue working with the Head of State.

“My party has today expelled me for working with His Excellency President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the President,” Ojienda said.

Ojienda was expelled from the Raila Odinga-led party alongside Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi, Gideon Ochanda, and Elisha Odhiambo.

The ODM NEC accused the five leaders of advancing the interest of rival outfits and opposing lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs which is a violation of the ODM party constitution.

The ODM NEC said the five are deemed to have resigned from the party and directed their names to be removed from the party register.

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposed lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs, be deemed to have resigned from the party.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party,” the party organ stated.

The ODM NEC at the same time fined Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo MP Paul Abuor Ksh 1 million within sixty days over the same accusations after they appeared before the Disciplinary Committee in person and offered explanations.

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris was fined Ksh 250,000 over supporting the Finance Bill 2023 at the National Assembly.

