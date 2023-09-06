Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tom Ojienda Speaks After Being Expelled From ODM Party

By

Published

unnamed

President William Ruto with Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has broken silence after the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) expelled him from the party.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ojienda said he was ousted from the Orange party because he chose to work with President William Ruto.

The Kisumu Senator stated that he has no apology and vowed to continue working with the Head of State.

“My party has today expelled me for working with His Excellency  President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the President,” Ojienda said.

Ojienda was expelled from the Raila Odinga-led party alongside Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi, Gideon Ochanda, and Elisha Odhiambo.

The ODM NEC accused the five leaders of advancing the interest of rival outfits and opposing lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs which is a violation of the ODM party constitution.

The ODM NEC said the five are deemed to have resigned from the party and directed their names to be removed from the party register.

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposed lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs, be deemed to have resigned from the party.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party,” the party organ stated.

The ODM NEC at the same time fined Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo MP Paul Abuor Ksh 1 million within sixty days over the same accusations after they appeared before the Disciplinary Committee in person and offered explanations.

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris was fined Ksh 250,000 over supporting the Finance Bill 2023 at the National Assembly.

Also Read: Jalang’o, 4 Other Rebel MPs Expelled From ODM

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020