Top 2023 KCPE Candidate Michael Warutere Reveals His Dream Career

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy was the top candidate for the KCPE 2023 exams.

Addressing the media after Education CS Ezekiel Machogu released the exams, Warutere revealed that he would love to become a Software Engineer after completing high school.

When asked which high school he would like to join, Warutere said he aims to join Mang’u High School.

“I really thank God for the marks that he has granted me. I want to thank our parents and teachers for holding our hands and helping us succeed,” he stated.

“I would love to attend Mang’u High School. Hopefully, with these marks, I will get a seat in that school.”

Warutere at the same time revealed he expected to perform well but not emerge at the top of the country.

“I’m ecstatic because I did not expect this to happen. The exams were a bit tricky but in the end, God helped me. It came as a surprise to me. I was expecting to get around 410 marks,” said Warutere.

A total of 1,406, 557 students sat this year’s test.

According to CS Machogu, only 8,523 students scored over 400 marks.

This represents a drop compared to the 2022 results where 9,443 candidates scored 400 marks and above.

352,782 candidates scored between 300-399 marks while 658,278 scored between 200-299 marks.

