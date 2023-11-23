Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Top 2023 KCPE Candidate Michael Warutere Reveals His Dream Career

By

Published

top student

Top 2023 KCPE student

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy was the top candidate for the KCPE 2023 exams.

Addressing the media after Education CS Ezekiel Machogu released the exams, Warutere revealed that he would love to become a Software Engineer after completing high school.

When asked which high school he would like to join, Warutere said he aims to join Mang’u High School.

“I really thank God for the marks that he has granted me. I want to thank our parents and teachers for holding our hands and helping us succeed,” he stated.

“I would love to attend Mang’u High School. Hopefully, with these marks, I will get a seat in that school.”

Warutere at the same time revealed he expected to perform well but not emerge at the top of the country.

“I’m ecstatic because I did not expect this to happen. The exams were a bit tricky but in the end, God helped me. It came as a surprise to me. I was expecting to get around 410 marks,” said Warutere.

UmJ2g2IddDtiLAau6pGWbwFaGITF3fXyZbgR5w2R

Michael Warutere.

A total of 1,406, 557 students sat this year’s test.

According to CS Machogu, only 8,523 students scored over 400 marks.

This represents a drop compared to the 2022 results where 9,443 candidates scored 400 marks and above.

352,782 candidates scored between 300-399 marks while 658,278 scored between 200-299 marks.

Also Read: CS Machogu: KCSE Exams To Continue On Monday November 13 Despite Being Declared Holiday

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020