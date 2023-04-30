Top five Richest People In Western Kenya And Their Investments

Western Kenya is a region with a rich cultural heritage and economic potential. It is made up of four counties, namely Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, and Kakamega, with a cumulative population of nearly 5,021,843 according to the 2019 census.

While the region is generally known for its agriculture, there are some notable individuals who have made a significant impact on the business landscape.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 richest people in Western Kenya and their investments.

Ibrahim Ambwere Ibrahim Ambwere is a businessman who is believed to be worth billions of Kenyan shillings. He has several rental houses, commercial buildings, and is known for offering to bail out the government by paying teachers’ salaries that had delayed to the tune of Ksh 48 million. However, the 86-year-old tycoon does not disclose his wealth.

Julius Mwale Julius Mwale is one of Western Kenya’s wealthiest individuals who have managed to keep a low profile in the country despite making big moves in the diaspora. The billionaire was born in 1976 in Kakamega county where he also schooled. After joining the Kenya Airforce, he relocated to the United States of America where he faced challenges but managed to overcome those early setbacks. Picking up the pieces, he raised US$2 million which he used to set up his Biometric technology company in New York, serving big clients such as the Bank of New York and JP Morgan Chase. He is behind the Mwale Medical and Technology City worth US$2 billion in Butere.

Evans Kidero The former Nairobi city Governor Evans Kidero is another wealthy individual from Western Kenya who owns several properties and assets worth approximately Ksh 9 billion. Some of his properties include Yala towers worth Ksh 1.2 billion, Muthaiga Heights, Rental units along Riara Road, Ndege Road property in Karen, two houses in Gigiri, eleven high-end vehicles, Nyari Estate houses worth Ksh 800 million, and a multi-million house in Rosslyn near Runda. He also owns large tracts of land in Kisumu County and in Homa Bay.

Francis Atwoli Francis Atwoli is the COTU Sec-Gen and a wealthy man who flaunts his wealth with abandon. He owns a fleet of luxury vehicles including a Mercedes Benz S300 Model and Mercedes Maybach 6 Cabriolet worth millions of shillings. His palatial home in Kumpa, Kajiado has a 100-car capacity parking lot, a helipad, 300-person capacity restaurant and several guest rooms. He earns a minimum of Ksh millions from COTU and rakes in allowances from the several boards he serves on.

Eugene Wamalwa Eugene Wamalwa, a bespoke politician and entrepreneur, is also among the wealthiest individuals in Western Kenya. During his appointment as Cabinet Secretary, he revealed his wealth to the board stating that he was worth Ksh 400 million. He owns several houses, tracts of land, and a thriving law firm. His law firm had represented Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni in 2001.