Tough Times Ahead as Matatu Owners Hike Fares



The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) has announced new fare charges following the

revision of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) which saw a hike in

its prices.

According to the association, fares for areas encircling Nairobi and its capital will rise between Ksh30

and Ksh50 during peak and off-peak hours. Furthermore, in order to capitalize on the rates, the

timelines for charging these amounts will be extended.

Brendan Marshall, traffic coordinator, and senior Matatu Owners Association member observed that the sudden increase in fuel costs has a knock-on effect on other commodities, forcing them to re-

evaluate their pricing structure.

“For instance, a matatu that initially charged Ksh100 during peak hours will now charge between

Ksh120 or Ksh150. We will also extend the peak hours which previously lasted from 6:00 am to 8:00

am, and will run up to 10:00 am, In the evening, the peak hours will begin an hour earlier and start at

4:00 pm and last till 7:00 pm. During this time, the fare will cost around Ksh150. After 7:00 pm, the

fare will remain a constant Ksh100,” he explained

Marshall went on to say that the decision is intended to protect the company from the negative

consequences of the fuel price increase.

“This will cause a rift between us and our workers because at the end of the day, targets need to be

met. Most of the time, the cars are purchased on loans so the banks expect their cut, the owners

expect their cut as well, so it’s high time we hike the prices. At the end of the month, we have to pay

insurance premiums, city council averaging Ksh7,000, and traffic officers also expect their cut, so this is a

dire situation that needs to be addressed, “Marshall added.

