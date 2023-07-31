Tragedy Strikes as 20-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in Homa Bay County

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left a community in sorrow, a 20-year-old girl, Daisy Akoth, has taken her life in Kasaye Kokoth Kataa location within Karachuonyo constituency, Homa Bay County.

The circumstances surrounding the young woman’s suicide remain shrouded in mystery, leaving her loved ones grappling with grief and searching for answers.

Daisy Akoth, a former student at Mawego Training Institute, was found lifeless in her uncle’s house while her grandmother was away attending church services.

The late first-year student was pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering and had reportedly been experiencing headaches.

On the day of the tragedy, she had chosen to stay at home, seeking solace under a tree before her tragic demise.

When her grandmother returned from the church service, she was met with a devastating sight. Daisy’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from the rooftop of her uncle’s house.

The shock and pain of the incident have deeply affected the community, who mourn the loss of a young life filled with potential and aspirations.

In the wake of the tragedy, Daisy’s note has only added to the confusion surrounding her decision.

The message contained the M-Pesa pins of the two communication lines she owned and her phone, but it offered no clear explanation for her actions.

The community is left to wonder about the reasons behind this heartbreaking loss.

Area chief Michael Owino expressed his bewilderment at the incident, acknowledging that Daisy had been under the care of her grandmother, with whom she lived.

He urged parents and guardians to maintain close relationships with their children, encouraging open communication to ensure their well-being.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support systems within society.

It calls for a collective effort to create an environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking help during times of distress and emotional turmoil.

As the community mourns the loss of Daisy Akoth, her body has been taken to Kendu Bay Adventist Hospital for preservation.