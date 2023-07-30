Connect with us

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives of Traffic Officer and Pedestrian

In a heart-wrenching incident, a traffic police officer lost his life in a fatal road accident at the Kiambu Road/Northern Bypass junction in Kiambu.

The officer, identified as Constable Kelvin Korir, was on duty at the junction on a Saturday evening when a speeding car struck him, dragging his lifeless body before colliding with another vehicle ahead.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was traveling at a high speed from the direction of Nairobi when it collided with Constable Korir at approximately 6.30 pm.

The impact of the collision was severe, leading to critical head and chest injuries, tragically resulting in the officer’s immediate death.

The scene was marked with pools of blood, emphasizing the magnitude of the tragedy that had unfolded.

Following the incident, the driver of the speeding car was apprehended and taken into custody at the Kiambu police cells, awaiting his arraignment.

Shockingly, it was revealed that the driver did not possess a valid driving license at the time of his arrest.

The driver claimed to be a carwash attendant tasked with returning the vehicle to its owner when he lost control due to brake failure.

The vehicle involved in the accident was retained for further inspection as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to road safety regulations and the dire consequences that can arise from negligence and reckless driving.

Regrettably, another road accident occurred in Kinna, Garbatula, Isiolo, where a bus fatally struck a 70-year-old passenger who had just alighted from the vehicle.

The bus driver revealed that he was racing along the Isiolo-Modogashe road when he stopped near Kulamawe shopping center for passengers to disembark.

However, due to brake failure, the bus unexpectedly rolled backward, resulting in the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of the elderly passenger.

Similarly, in Kiaga, Kirinyaga, a pedestrian met his untimely demise after being hit by a speeding passenger service vehicle.

According to the driver, the pedestrian was walking on the left side of the road when the tragic collision occurred.

Despite being rushed to Keruoya County Referral Hospital, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In both of these incidents, the vehicles involved were detained for thorough inspection as authorities strive to understand the specific causes and circumstances that led to these devastating accidents.

