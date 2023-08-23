Treasury Appoints New KRA Commissioner General 

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u has appointed Humphrey Wattanga as the new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General.

According to a gazette notice on Tuesday August 22, Wattanga will serve in the position for three years.

“The Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority for a period of three years, with effect from August 22, 2023,” read the notice in part.

Wattanga previously served as the Vice Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and held the position for a period of six years until December 2022.

Before his appointment Wattanga has been serving as the managing director of Meghraj Capital Limited, the investment banking advisory arm of the Meghraj Group.

He will take over from Risper Simiyu who has been acting Commissioner General since February following the resignation of Githii Mburu from the position.

Wattanga holds a bachelor’s Degree in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

Unknown to many, Wattanga topped Kenya’s Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1990 from Alliance High School.

The new KRA boss began his career as an intern in the accounting department of East Africa Industries (UNILEVER) in Nairobi.

Wattanga then moved to the United States, working for the leading telecommunications corporation (AT&T), before migrating to South Africa as a Senior Partner of AFCORP Investments Limited for a decade.

Wattanga also served as a member of the investment committee of Kenya Climate Ventures (KCV).

Also Read:KRA Issues Warning To Employers Over Housing Levy Deductions