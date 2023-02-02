Connect with us

News

TSC Suspends 5 Teachers Behind Disturbing Video of Male Pupils in Kisii

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted five teachers from Itumbe Primary School in Kisii County after allegedly coercing students to perform an indecent act.

The Five teachers;  Everlyne Moraa, Angelica Joseph, Catherine Mokaya, Moraa Nyairo and William Isuka have been suspended from work effective immediately.

According to TSC the teachers breached Clauses 9 (1) and (c) (11) of the Third Schedule of the TSC Act, 2012.

“I am directed by the Teachers Service Commission to say that it is alleged that you breached clause (c) (11) of the Third Schedule of the TSC Act No. 20 Of 2012 …you instructed and/or coerced learners of Itumbe DOK Primary School to engage in on indecent/inappropriate acts depicting homosexuality within the School compound.

“You actively participated, aided and/or abated the recording of a video footage of the minors who pursuant to your coercion were engaged in acts depicting homosexuality and circulated the same on social media hence causing trauma psychological/mental torture and embarrassment to the minors.” The letter read in part.

The TSC further directed the teachers to submit their responses within 21 days.

“You are invited to make a defence statement/response to the Commission in writing within 21 days from the date of this letter; you will be given an opportunity to be heard by the Commission in person,” the commission directed.

The teachers were on Wednesday arraigned before a Kisii court following a public uproar after a video of them coercing the students to do indicent act went viral on social media.

In the video, young boys in school uniforms were coerced to commit an indecent act while lying on top of each other.

