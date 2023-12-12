Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Turkish Super League Put to a Halt After Referee was Assaulted

By

Published

Turkish club president punches referee in the face after Super Lig game in Ankara

Turkish club president punches referee in the face after Super Lig game in Ankara

Following an attack on a FIFA-licensed referee, the Turkish Football Federation has banned all league matches until further notice. Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish top-tier club MKE Ankaragucu, physically attacked referee Halil Umut Meler after his team’s 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor on Monday.

 Following the completion of the match, Koca entered the field and hit Meler in the face. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that Koca was being treated at a hospital under police supervision after feeling faint after his violent conduct on the field, and that “detention procedures will be carried out following the treatment.”

Yerlikay further stated that the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office detained two other men who kicked Meler in the head during the incident.

“The responsible club and its managers will be punished most severely. Everyone who has ever targeted referees is complicit in this despicable crime,” the federation’s president, Mehmet Buyukeksi, said after an extraordinary meeting of its board of executives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident, which occurred in Ankara, the capital city.

“Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence,” Erdogan posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’.

“We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports,” he added.

Meler, a FIFA referee since 2017, took charge of Lazio’s Champions League group game against Celtic on November 28.

Referees in Türkiye are frequently chastised for their decisions by team managers and presidents, but they are rarely the focus of physical violence.

After 15 games, Ankaragucu is 11th in the standings with 18 points, three points behind Rizespor, who has 22 points. The next round of the Turkish top flight, the 16th of 38, is set for next weekend.

Also Read: Five Famous Footballers Who Started at La Masia

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020