Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Twist As Peter Munya Dropped From Arror And Kimwarer Case After Arrest Warrant 

By

Published

IMG 20230831 WA0006

Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya has been dropped as a witness in the Ksh.63 billion Arror and Kimwarer case. 

Munya was supposed to testify against his former Finance Counterpart Henry Rotich. 

The former Agriculture CS appeared in court after the court issued a warrant of arrest against him.

However after taking to the dock the prosecution applied for an adjournment saying that they were not ready.

Trial magistrate  Eunice Nyutu declined to adjourn the matter, forcing the prosecution to drop Munya as their witness in the case.

Nyutu also issued a stern warning to anybody trying to interfere in the case or non-production of witnesses.

“I will not hesitate to exercise my powers and cite parties in court for contempt. It is also the last time the matter was being adjourned,” she said.

Munya allegedly provided critical information in 2019 regarding the Arror and Kimwarer Dam scandal which has been pending in court for years.

The former CS is also said to have informed the police that a senior cabinet official had contacted him twice, urging him to approve Ksh4 billion for the two dams. 

Munya was called to testify in the court on Tuesday, hoping to shed additional insight on the contentious dam scam.

“The prosecution  fails  to lead Hon Peter Munya to testify as a witness in the Arrow & Kimwarer Dams scam. Earlier,a warrant of arrest was issued against him for failing to appear in court as witness but when he appeared the prosecution was not ready to have him testify,” ODM Communications director Philip Etale said after the case.

Also Read: Peter Munya Makes Political Comeback As PNU Party Leader

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020