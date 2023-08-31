Twist As Peter Munya Dropped From Arror And Kimwarer Case After Arrest Warrant 

Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya has been dropped as a witness in the Ksh.63 billion Arror and Kimwarer case.

Munya was supposed to testify against his former Finance Counterpart Henry Rotich.

The former Agriculture CS appeared in court after the court issued a warrant of arrest against him.

However after taking to the dock the prosecution applied for an adjournment saying that they were not ready.

Trial magistrate Eunice Nyutu declined to adjourn the matter, forcing the prosecution to drop Munya as their witness in the case.

Nyutu also issued a stern warning to anybody trying to interfere in the case or non-production of witnesses.

“I will not hesitate to exercise my powers and cite parties in court for contempt. It is also the last time the matter was being adjourned,” she said.

Munya allegedly provided critical information in 2019 regarding the Arror and Kimwarer Dam scandal which has been pending in court for years.

The former CS is also said to have informed the police that a senior cabinet official had contacted him twice, urging him to approve Ksh4 billion for the two dams.

Munya was called to testify in the court on Tuesday, hoping to shed additional insight on the contentious dam scam.

“The prosecution fails to lead Hon Peter Munya to testify as a witness in the Arrow & Kimwarer Dams scam. Earlier,a warrant of arrest was issued against him for failing to appear in court as witness but when he appeared the prosecution was not ready to have him testify,” ODM Communications director Philip Etale said after the case.

