News

Two Fraud Suspects Arrested in Eldoret for M-Pesa Scam

By

Published

The police in Eldoret town have successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a fraudulent M-Pesa scheme that targeted locals in several towns of Baringo County.

The suspects, identified as John Abuyo and Brian Masire, are accused of swindling residents in Koriema, Kabarnet, and Elgeyo-Marakwet using the popular mobile money service, M-Pesa.

The arrest was confirmed by Police Commander Julius Kiragu, who revealed that the police had to pursue the suspects from Kabarnet to Eldoret town before finally catching up with them.

Explaining the modus operandi of the duo, Kiragu said, “Huyu Obuya anasema alisomea mambo ya CCTV na anaishi Mombasa, that’s the language anatumia time ana con watu. So this week walianza upande wa Emining wakaenda kwa duka fulani wakasema wanataka ku install CCTV.”

Continuing his explanation, Kiragu said, “Huyu kijana akawaambia duka si yake so akapigia mwenye duka wakasema waongee na yeye, so wakabadilisha jina ya mwenye duka wakaweka yao wakajifanya wanaongea na mwenye duka kumbe wanaongea na mwizi mwenzao, wakamwambia atume pesa. So wakaweza kupata elfu kumi na nane.”

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner, Stephen Kutwo, urged the public to exercise caution when carrying out financial transactions and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.

He acknowledged that such fraudulent incidents have become prevalent in the county, and their collaborative efforts with the security officers have helped in tracking down the culprits.

The two suspects are set to be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges related to their fraudulent activities.

