Two MPs Who Went Missing in Tana River Rescued

Garsen Member of Parliament Ali Wario and his Galole counterpart Hiribae Said Buya who went missing in Tana Delta on Saturday have been rescued.

The duo were part of an 18-team relief food distribution exercise, reportedly went missing on the waters of the Tana River aboard a private boat.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in a statement on Sunday, December 3 confirmed the 18 individuals had been rescued after security agencies found their boat.

“The boat that went missing in the waters of Tana River has been found. All occupants have been evacuated to safety,” a statement from the Interior Ministry read.

The ODM Party in a separate statement revealed that two MCAs were part of the group that was rescued on Sunday morning.

“We are pleased to announce that our MPs Ali Wario Shaka of Garsen, his Galole counterpart Hiribae Saidi, and Posta & Nominated MCA Mama Aodho Omara & other passengers on the boat that went missing last night have been rescued and are safe and sound,” ODM stated.

CS Kindiki in an earlier statement on Saturday night announced that security agencies had established contact with the group and a multi-agency search & rescue mission deployed to trace the group.

“All the eighteen passengers and crew are so far safe but are stranded at a yet-to-be-established location. A multi-agency search & rescue mission spearheaded by the Kenya Coast Guard is underway overnight,” said Kindiki.

This is after the MPs and their aides appealed for help after the incident, which comes in the wake of heavy rains that continue to pound several parts of the country.

Kenya Read Cross Coordinator Hassan Musa while weighing in on the matter said the 18 individuals got lost after choosing to take a shortcut to Garsen and parted ways with the flanking team.

