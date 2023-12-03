Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Two MPs Who Went Missing in Tana River Rescued

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 03 at 09.49.38

Garsen Member of Parliament Ali Wario and his Galole counterpart Hiribae Said Buya who went missing in Tana Delta on Saturday have been rescued.

The duo were part of an 18-team relief food distribution exercise, reportedly went missing on the waters of the Tana River aboard a private boat.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in a statement on Sunday, December 3 confirmed the 18 individuals had been rescued after security agencies found their boat.

“The boat that went missing in the waters of Tana River has been found. All occupants have been evacuated to safety,” a statement from the Interior Ministry read.

The ODM Party in a separate statement revealed that two MCAs were part of the group that was rescued on Sunday morning.

“We are pleased to announce that our MPs Ali Wario Shaka of Garsen, his Galole counterpart Hiribae Saidi, and Posta & Nominated MCA Mama Aodho Omara & other passengers on the boat that went missing last night have been rescued and are safe and sound,” ODM stated.

CS Kindiki in an earlier statement on Saturday night announced that security agencies had established contact with the group and a multi-agency search & rescue mission deployed to trace the group.

“All the eighteen passengers and crew are so far safe but are stranded at a yet-to-be-established location. A multi-agency search & rescue mission spearheaded by the Kenya Coast Guard is underway overnight,” said Kindiki.

This is after the MPs and their aides appealed for help after the incident, which comes in the wake of heavy rains that continue to pound several parts of the country.

Kenya Read Cross Coordinator Hassan Musa while weighing in on the matter said the 18 individuals got lost after choosing to take a shortcut to Garsen and parted ways with the flanking team.

Also Read: Government Apologizes To Kenyans Over El Nino Confusion 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020