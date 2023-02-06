Two ODM Politicians Arrested After Ksh 67.3 Million Kilimani Fake Gold Scam

Two politicians Steve Okute and Brunoh Otieno Liende were on Sunday arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths after being involved in a gold scam in the Kilimani area.

The two were arrested while in possession of firearms and 470 rounds of ammunition.

It has been established that Okute contested for the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat in 2022 on an Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, while Liende contested for the Suna East Parliamentary seat in Migori County as an Independent candidate.

According to a source, the duo was apprehended after the victim, identified as Marjorie Grant, an American-based investor living in Los Angeles, California, filed a report with the police.

Okute was the first to be arrested, before the detectives went to Otieno’s palatial home in Kitusuru, Nairobi County.

Okute was found in possession of a loaded Baretta Pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The sleuths discovered heavy metallic boxes at this residence, which they believe were used to store vital information that is currently assisting the officers in their investigations.

They are suspected of defrauding two American nationals in a failed gold fraud scheme.

“Detectives have recovered two firearms and over 470 rounds of ammunition of 9mm and 5.56 mm calibre, after arresting 10 suspects believed to have defrauded $534,000 (Sh67.3 million) from two American citizens,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

Others who were arrested in the raid include; Samuel Waithika Gathuru, Kaisarios Loamms, Odhiambo Tobias Patrobas, Oketch Moses, Patrick Mugabe, Elisha Mbandi, Teddy Zamora and Siva Sakthi Veru.

The DCI detectives are now looking for a third firearm which was found missing during the raid.

“A thorough search was also conducted in the offices leading to the recovery of 3 laptops, suspected mineral stones coated in gold and silver colours, a Cheque book issued by a local bank, briefcase containing metal analyser tools, cash counting machines, rubber stamp inscribed Bukule Tereno Advocates Kinshasha and assorted metal rods,” the DCI statement further read.

