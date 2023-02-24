U.S First Lady Jill Biden To Visit Kenya Today (Details) 

The First Lady Of the United States, Jill Biden, is set to arrive in Kenya on Friday, February 23 for a three day visit.

According to a Statement released on Thursday by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Jill Biden’s visit to the country will see her focus more on strengthening ties between the two nations.

“Dr Jill Biden is visiting Kenya from Friday, February 24th, to Sunday, 26th February 2023, to strengthen America’s partnerships with Kenya and the African continent, and advance shared priorities between America and Kenya.

“Dr Biden will focus on women’s economic empowerment projects and will visit the joyful women program, where she will get a chance to experience table banking; a transformational economic empowerment model championed by Her Excellency Mama Rachel Ruto, which operates under Mama Doing Good Organization,” the statement read in part.

This visit is a follow-up of the U.S. Africa Leaders’ Summit held in December 2022 where Dr. Biden hosted a two-day program for Africa’s First Ladies present.

Her arrival in Kenya will see part of the JKIA closed for some hours on Friday.

“JKIA will be facilitating a VVIP movement in the course of this month. Security agencies in completion with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have directed that: Terminal two should be cleared of any aircraft and vehicles on Friday 24th February 2023 from 1100 hours to 1700hrs local time. Terminal two should also be cleared of any aircraft and vehicles on Sunday 26th February 2023 from 0600 hours to 1800 hours local time,” KAA said in a statement.

The visit by Jill Biden is the sixth to the continent, the third to Kenya and the first as the First Lady Of the United States.

