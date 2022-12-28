Connect with us

News

UDA MCAs Give Sakaja One Month Ultimatum to Revise His City Hall Appointments

By

Published

Anthony Kiragu

Nairobi County MCAs allied to the UDA party have given Governor Sakaja one month to revise his County executive appointments.

According to the MCAs Governor Sakaja failed to consult the party in his appointments and nominated Azimio allied members who dont understand the UDA manifesto for Nairobi. 

“He was elected on a UDA ticket but he has never consulted anyone from the party before making appointments. We are giving him one month to come out and declare that he belongs in the Azimio coalition so that we can know the next course of action,” Nairobi County Asembly minority leader Antony Kiragu stated. 

Kiragu also asked Sakaja to concentrate on resolving issues for the citizens of Nairobi rather than indulging in blame games that impede the delivery of services to residents.

The minority leader questioned Sakaja’s lack of progress in forming his government and the absence of concrete development initiatives.

However Nairobi Majority leader Peter Imwatok who was elected under the Azimio banner accused the UDA MCAs 

of trying to destabilize activities in the county.

“Mr Sakaja’s appointments were based on regional balancing. Let them not trivialise the actions of the governor. The Kenya Kwanza MCAs are good people but there’s someone who is trying to influence them.

“I want to assure Nairobi residents that the assembly is stable. Most of the MCAs are new; they should focus on understanding the proceedings of the assembly instead of being used,” he said.

This comes a week after UDA MCAs disrupted and walked out of a vetting session for the Lighting and Energy Chief Officer nominee, Lucky Ogutu Okudo over  claims that he was responsible for the Bomas chaos on August 15.

Also Read: Sonko Threatens to Impeach Governor Sakaja 

