UDA MP Survives Shooting Incident In Bungoma

Mt Elgon Member of Parliament Fred Kapondi on Thursday August 10 survived a shooting incident in Bungoma town.

Speaking after the incident Kapondi said he came from a bank in the company of his wife and went to Khetias supermarket in Bungoma for shopping.

“I had come from the bank to do some transactions and I parked my car beside Khetias supermarket to pick some items when the incident happened,” he said.

“What happened to me is shocking. They seem to have been on my trail for quite some time and had observed my movements.”

The UDA MP alleged that the thieves took away Ksh 200,000 after shooting at his car.

Kapondi claimed that their intention was to kill him during the incident.

“If you assess how the bullet hit my car, you will realize that those people shot where I had sat because I’m the one who was driving the car,” he added.

The MP further said that he has never heard of such an incident in Bungoma asking the DCI officers to dig deeper and apprehend the suspects.

He was in the company of former Bungom Governor Wycliffe Wangamati who condemned the incident and called for speedy investigations.

According to Bungoma County police boss Francis Kooli, no proof of a shooting was discovered in the case.

Kooli noted that preliminary findings had shown a gang that had been trailing the UDA MP broke into his car and stole an unknown amount of money before escaping.

“They broke the car’s door and picked what looked like an envelope containing money. But before they could go further, a crowd noticed their activities and raised alarm prompting them to escape the scene,” he said.

