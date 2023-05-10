UDA NEC Member Accuses President Ruto Of Changing Since Getting Power

UDA Party National Executive Council (NEC) Seth Panyako has accused President William Ruto of dramatically changing since he came to power in September 2022.

Panyako, who is also the secretary general of the Kenya National Union of Nurses, accused President Ruto of ignoring the plight of Kenyan workers.

“I don’t believe I looked for votes for Ruto. He has changed dramatically. The workers are being overtaxed,” Panyako said.

He went on to say that despite him being a UDA member he would continue to champion the needs of Kenyan workers.

“We want a president who was you when you were the deputy president. I am a member of the National Executive Council of the UDA Party. I am the national deputy chair in charge of programmes. That cannot stop me from doing my work. I am employed by Kenyan workers. Silipwi na chama,” Panyako said.

Panyako further threatened to paralyze the government and State House if it fails to hear workers’ demands.

“We will paralyse the entire government from State House. We will switch off the electricity and close the water in the State House. As workers, we must be heard. MPs, please do not pass that Finance Bill 2023,” he said.

This comes after Kenyans expressed outrage on the proposed Finance Bill 2023 that will see the cost of living to be higher.

The Finance Bill 2023 is proposing a 35 percent income tax on all Kenyans earning above five hundred thousand shillings.

It also proposes 3 percent deductions on all employees’ basic salary towards the National Housing Development Fund, which will be matched by another 3 percent from the employer.

Also Read: President Ruto, Raila Set To Share Podium During Mukami Kimathi’s Burial