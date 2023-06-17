UDA Politician Dies In Road Accident 

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has announced the death of Chewani MCA Hamisi Iddi Deye who passed away in a tragic accident.

In a statement on Saturday June 17 UDA stated that Hamisi who was attached to the Tana River County Assembly, died in a road crash along Malindi-Garsen Road.

“UDA Party mourns the passing on of Hon.Hamisi Iddi Deye, aka Ndoyeni of Chewani Ward- Tana-River County, which occurred this morning through a tragic road accident on Malindi-Garsen road. Hon.Hamisi Iddi was the minority leader in the county Assembly of Tana-River,” UDA stated.

Sharing in the grief with the Chewani electorate, the UDA party said;

“The Party and the People of Chewani ward have lost a focused and dedicated leader who put the interests of his people first. During this moment of grief, we pray for the soul of the departed, his family, and the people of Chewani ward.”

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala in a statement via Twitter also condoled with the people of Chewani Ward.

“This morning, we received the sad news of the untimely demise of Hon. Hamisi Iddi Deye, (Ndoyeni) our member of County Assembly, Chewani Ward, Galole Constituency, Tana River County. His death, a result of a grissly road road accident along the Garsen,” he stated.

“Road, robs his family, friends, relatives and the people of Tana River, a leader, father, husband and friend from whom the hope of a better future was guaranteed. May Allah grant his soul Jannah.Innalillahi Wanna Illeihi Rajiun.”

Hamisi adds to the list of politicians who died months after being elected into office.

Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba died under mysterious circumstances in April after reportedly storming into a meeting organized by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

