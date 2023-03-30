UDA Senator Cornered in Kisumu, Forced to Pay Azimio Demonstrators 

Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale was on Thursday March 30 cornered by Azimio protestors while on his way out of the Kisumu International Airport.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Khalwale revealed that he was forced to pay the demonstrators before being allowed to pass

“Our Lakeland neighbourhood is truly troubled. Roads in Kisumu barricaded by stones, rocks, burning tyres and much more. To thread through from the Airport, I’ve been forced to buy my way past the road blocks!Phew!,” He stated.

It’s not clear where the Senate Majority Whip was headed to.

This comes after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga announced that the Kisumu demos would continue as planned.

Speaking on Wednesday at his Capital Hill office in Nairobi, Raila stated the decision was arrived at following a meeting with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Kenyans who have been coming to our meetings. There was an announcement today by the governor of Kisumu about the demonstration in Kisumu.

“We have talked with him and he has asked us to announce that there will be demonstrations in Kisumu tomorrow with the rest of the country,” Raila stated.

Governor Nyong’o had earlier issued a statement that demos had been suspended in the lakeside county.

“All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” Nyong’o stated.

His statement angered his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja who also banned anti-government demos in the Capital City.

