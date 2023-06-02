Connect with us

UDA Senator Proposes Motion To Give Kenyans More Off Days During Holidays

20230602 104656

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Tang’wa has announced that he would table a petition in the National Assembly to amend the Public Holidays Act and give Kenyans extra days during holidays. 

In a video on his social media pages, Karungo proposed that holidays falling on Tuesdays and Thursdays be ratified. 

He stated that if a Holiday is on Tuesday, the day before which is Monday should be a rest day also and if a Holiday is on Thursday, Friday should be a holiday. 

“Where in any year, a public holiday (a) falls on a Tuesday, then the preceding day, shall be a public holiday or (b)  falls on a Thursday, the succeeding day shall also be a public holiday,” his amendment bill read in part.

Karungo stated that the Holiday Amendment Bill was vital to promote domestic tourism in the country.

He went on to argue an extra day off would help workers prioritize their physical and mental well-being in the long run, boosting productivity in a variety of industries.

“Extending public holidays supports economic growth and promotes domestic tourism by encouraging longer trips and visit to new destinations, benefiting the hospitality and tourism industry,” he stated.

The UDA Senator urged Kenyans to persuade their members of parliament and senators to endorse his proposal when it will be presented to the National Assembly.

He mentioned other industrialized countries, such as the Philippines, that have similar holiday structures.

His remarks come following the Madaraka Day Celebration on Thursday, June 1.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Reveals Plan to Hold Protests outside Uhuru’s Home

