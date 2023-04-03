UDA To Re-Open Kisumu, Siaya Offices

United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala announced plans to restore UDA offices in Kisumu and Siaya that were vandalized during Azimio protests.

In a statement on Monday April 3, Malala said that the move would be in the spirit of a dialogue.

“In the spirit of appreciating dialogue efforts as called for by my President, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, we shall be going to Siaya and Kisumu City to repaint the vandalised UDA offices and officially re-open them,” Malala said.

The UDA office in Kisumu was vandalized on March 20, while the Siaya office was set on fire on March 30.

Following the Azimio protests on March 30, Malala condemned the burning of the UDA offices in Nyanza and urged officials to apprehend those guilty.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to swing into action and apprehend the perpetrators, convenors and financers of these acts. Those who are responsible for burning the party offices should be arrested,” said Malala.

Malala stated that all Kenyans should understand that constitutionally permitted picketing and demonstrations do not entail destroying other people’s property.

“The police restrained themselves from using force against members of the public because we do not want to create chaos. Let all Kenyans know that picketing and demonstrations that are allowed in the constitution does not mean destroying other people’s property.” Malala said.

The UDA party purchased the office space after President Ruto won the 2022 August 9 presidential election.

