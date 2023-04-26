Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uhuru is trying to Provoke the Military – Miguna Miguna

By

Published

20221020 080806

Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to cause an elite fracture in Kenya.

In an update via Twitter, Miguna alleged that the move could provoke the military to turn against the Kenya Kwanza government.

He urged President William Ruto to act decisively against the alleged plans by the former Head of State.

“WARNING! Despot Uhuru Kenyatta wants to cause an ELITE FRACTURE in order to provoke the MILITARY (which President William Ruto has not reshuffled) to perpetrate a COUP. President Ruto must act DECISIVELY against this CONSPIRACY. They are tasting the waters,” Miguna claimed.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 26 at 14.47.29

This comes after Uhuru stormed the Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa, Nairobi hours after a standoff was witnessed between Jubilee Party acting secretary general Kanini Kega and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni’s supporters. The former President asked those who want to leave the party to do in peace.

“Those who want to leave Jubilee Party should do so in peace. We don’t have a fight with anyone, we are protecting our party,” he stated.

The political parties tribunal had last week failed to revoke Jubilee National Executive Council (NEC) decision to install Kega as the secretary general saying that it was done in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“In the upshot, we decline the invitation to issue a declaration of invalidity of the notice issued by the interested party dated February 2, 2023, the agenda, resolutions and letter dated February 10, 2023,” the tribunal ruled.

Also Read: Details Of President William Ruto’s Meeting With Uhuru’s Sister At State House 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019