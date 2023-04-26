Uhuru is trying to Provoke the Military – Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to cause an elite fracture in Kenya.

In an update via Twitter, Miguna alleged that the move could provoke the military to turn against the Kenya Kwanza government.

He urged President William Ruto to act decisively against the alleged plans by the former Head of State.

“WARNING! Despot Uhuru Kenyatta wants to cause an ELITE FRACTURE in order to provoke the MILITARY (which President William Ruto has not reshuffled) to perpetrate a COUP. President Ruto must act DECISIVELY against this CONSPIRACY. They are tasting the waters,” Miguna claimed.

This comes after Uhuru stormed the Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa, Nairobi hours after a standoff was witnessed between Jubilee Party acting secretary general Kanini Kega and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni’s supporters. The former President asked those who want to leave the party to do in peace.

“Those who want to leave Jubilee Party should do so in peace. We don’t have a fight with anyone, we are protecting our party,” he stated.

The political parties tribunal had last week failed to revoke Jubilee National Executive Council (NEC) decision to install Kega as the secretary general saying that it was done in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“In the upshot, we decline the invitation to issue a declaration of invalidity of the notice issued by the interested party dated February 2, 2023, the agenda, resolutions and letter dated February 10, 2023,” the tribunal ruled.

