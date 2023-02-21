Uhuru Kenyatta in Nigeria Ahead of His AU Job

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has flown into Nigeria to oversee the country’s general election slated for February 25, 2023.

Uhuru is in Nigeria in his capacity as the head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM).

“The 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of the country’s General Elections to be held on 25th February, 2023,” Uhuru said in a tweet.

The African Union (AU) last week appointed Uhuru to lead a team of 90 members from various AU Member States. The mission consists of representatives from Election Management Bodies, civil society organizations, independent experts, women, and young people.

“The African Union Commission(AUC) announces the launch of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM). The AUEOM will be led by His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya,” the AU statement read.

The team includes members from AU organs, notably, the Pan African Parliament and Permanent Representatives Committee.

According to the AU, the observers’ task will be to provide a fair and accurate evaluation of the electoral procedures, including a determination of how closely the elections were conducted in accordance with regional, continental, and international norms.

They will also provide suggestions for how to enhance future elections and show the solidarity and support of the AU for the consolidation of democracy, peace, stability, and prosperity in Nigeria.

The Nigerians are scheduled to vote for their new President on Friday February 25.

