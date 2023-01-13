Uhuru Meets M-23 Rebel Leaders in Mombasa

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday January 12, held discussion with the chairman and senior Political & Military Leaders of the M-23 group in Mombasa.

According to a communique shared by the Office of the Fourth President, the meeting was about the process of settling the security situation in DRC’s North Kivu region.

The M-23 leaders agreed to continue with an orderly withdrawal and to adhere to a strict cease-fire as a sign of goodwill and willingness to work toward resolving the situation in North Kivu.

“The meeting, which took place in Mombasa, is in line with the ongoing EAC-led Nairobi peace dialogue between various Congolese armed groups and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, geared towards restoring peace and security in Eastern DRC,” the statement read in part.

The M-23 leaders also agreed to continue respecting and cooperating with the East African Regional Force, which has begun to take control of the areas vacated by the M-23.

It was also agreed that the withdrawal process would continue to be verified by both the

East African Regional Force and the ICGLR Verification Mechanism to ensure the safety and

swift return of all the displaced citizens and refugees to their homes.

The rebel leaders urged Uhuru Kenyatta to assist in ensuring that there is safety in the DRC and that civil rights are upheld and recognised during the mission.

They also thanked Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ndayishime or Burundi for their efforts to embracing cooperation aimed at assisting to rebuild the communities in Eastern DRC and eventually alleviating their long-suffering.

The M-23 representatives appealed for an end to the hate speech which Uhuru Kenyatta accepted to get personally involved in curbing the use of inflammatory language that could jeopardize the peace process.

Uhuru also appealed to all parties to adhere to the caseation of hostilities agreement.

