Uhuru, Raila Planned Attacks On Their Property For Public Sympathy – Samson Cheragei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has dismissed claims that the government sponsored the Northland City and East Africa Spectre raids.

In an update via Twitter Cherargei claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga are the ones to blame for the attacks on their property.

According to the UDA lawmaker the attacks were self-sponsored with an aim of seeking public sympathy.

“The attacks against Northlands and the East Africa spectre intl Co. Ltd were sponsored by Tinga (Raila Odinga) and his sponsor Uhuru for public sympathy addiction with the hope that their barren maandamanos can be jump-started.

“Uhuru and Tinga wakae karibu na lucozade game ndio sasa inaanza energizer muhimu!,” Cherargei said.

His reaction comes after Raila accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of masterminding the attacks.

“Wale Waoga leo wametuma majamnazi katika shamba ya Uhuru Kenyatta, vile vile wametuma watu katika kiwanda changu kule East Africa Spectre. Hicho kitemdo ya ujambazi na ujinga.

“Sisi tunafanya siasa ya kufuata sheria na katiba. Katiba inaruhusu maandamano kwa njia ya amani. Wale wanokwemda kuvamia shamba ya wengine na viwanda ni waoga,” said Raila on Monday.

The attacks have also been condemned by Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, who accused the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome of sitting idle when unknown people invaded the property of the Kenyatta family.

The unknown individuals armed with power saws on Monday invaded the Kenyatta family land in Ruiru, Kiambu County, cut down trees and made away with sheep on Monday morning, hours after which Raila’s gas plant was attacked and a number of windows shattered.

