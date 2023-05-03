Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uhuru Takes Action After Being Ousted As Jubilee Party Leader

By

Published

IMG 20230212 WA0000

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to defend his position as the Jubilee Party leader after he was replaced by nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 2, embattled secretary general Jeremiah Kioni revealed that the Uhuru allied faction does not recognize the earlier decision by the Kanini Kega faction to oust the former President.

They claimed that the party’s constitution was not followed and there fore Uhuru would remain the Jubilee Party leader.

“The Party Leader has overall authority over all party officials and organs. The Jubilee Party Constitution does not envisage a situation where a rebel group can evict a party leader from his position.

“The rebel group’s meetings in clandestine locations, the subsequent minutes and resolutions are null and void,” the statement read.

The Uhuru faction also claimed that the government is behind the move to have Sabina Chege as the Jubilee Party leader.

“The rebel group is being commandeered from State House with Kenya Kwanza showing a blatant disrespect and disregard to multiparty democracy,” the party lamented.

The Kega faction in a presser earlier stated that they convened a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and named Sabina Chege as the acting Jubilee Party leader.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved that Sabina will serve as the acting party leader until the time we convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) where we will select the leader who will run the party moving forward,” Kanini Kega stated.

The EALA MP at the same time stated that the NDC called by Uhuru was null and void as it is against the constitution for a retired president to be involved in politics yet receiving retirement benefits.

Also Read: Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta Removes Top Jubilee Officials in Political Shake-up

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019