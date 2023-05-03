Uhuru Takes Action After Being Ousted As Jubilee Party Leader

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to defend his position as the Jubilee Party leader after he was replaced by nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 2, embattled secretary general Jeremiah Kioni revealed that the Uhuru allied faction does not recognize the earlier decision by the Kanini Kega faction to oust the former President.

They claimed that the party’s constitution was not followed and there fore Uhuru would remain the Jubilee Party leader.

“The Party Leader has overall authority over all party officials and organs. The Jubilee Party Constitution does not envisage a situation where a rebel group can evict a party leader from his position.

“The rebel group’s meetings in clandestine locations, the subsequent minutes and resolutions are null and void,” the statement read.

The Uhuru faction also claimed that the government is behind the move to have Sabina Chege as the Jubilee Party leader.

“The rebel group is being commandeered from State House with Kenya Kwanza showing a blatant disrespect and disregard to multiparty democracy,” the party lamented.

The Kega faction in a presser earlier stated that they convened a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and named Sabina Chege as the acting Jubilee Party leader.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved that Sabina will serve as the acting party leader until the time we convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) where we will select the leader who will run the party moving forward,” Kanini Kega stated.

The EALA MP at the same time stated that the NDC called by Uhuru was null and void as it is against the constitution for a retired president to be involved in politics yet receiving retirement benefits.

