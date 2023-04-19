UK Appoints New High Commissioner to Kenya

The United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott would leave Kenya in July as her tenure hac come to an end after serving in the position for four years.

Desmond Patrick Neil Wigan who until now has been serving as the UK ambassador to Tel Aviv, Israel since 2019, will replace Marriott.

The British government in a statement posted on their website announced the new changes noting that Marriott will be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

“Mr Neil Wigan OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Ms Jane Marriott who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Wigan will take up his appointment during July 2023,” the statement read.

Marriott took to her Twitter page to confirm the changes saying, “After four amazing years, my time in Kenya is up in June – I will miss Kenya and Kenyans enormously. Make sure to follow my successor FCDO Neil Wigan – look out for more soon on what we achieve together, #tufaulupamoja. I’ll be popping up in another role in July.”

Before becoming the UK commissioner to Kenya, Marriott was the Director of the UK’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.

Wigan on the other hand has served as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Ambassador Kinshasa DRC between 2010 and 2013 before moving to Mogadishu, Somalia in the same capacity from 2013 to 2015.

He was elevated as the FCO’s Director for Africa from 2015 to 2018 and then the moved to Tel Aviv as an ambassador in 2019 a position he has held until his new appointment in Nairobi.

