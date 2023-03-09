Ukur Yatani Responds to Claims of Looting 15 Billion, Implicates DP Gachagua 

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has dismissed allegations that he looted Ksh 15 billion after Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o’s revelations.

The ex-CS implicated the office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claiming that the Second in Command requested for Ksh1.5 billion.

“Just to mention, immediately after the 2022 election, a request on behalf of the current DP was presented to my office under the same article for approval and disbursement of Ksh1.59 billion for his office use.

“It included Ksh300 million for cars and Ksh330 million for hospitality and a request that I did not grant in full but considered an amount of Ksh500 million due to the financial constraints we had at that time,” said Yattani.

While admitting to pressuring the Controller of the Budget to release the funds, Ukur claimed that it was part of a Supplementary Budget which had been approved by the Parliament.

“What makes this approval of Ksh15 billion ‘sneaky’ and that of the Ksh127.5 billion before parliament and mostly under the current government legitimate? Yet they both used the same constitutional path,” he questioned.

The former CS said he will take legal action against the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o for making false and malicious allegations against him.

“This depiction is libelous and defamatory to my character and professional service to the public in many capacities. I have instructed my lawyers to study her utterances and advice on a law suit against her person,” Yatani said.

He further warned the Ruto government against going after former public servants who left office after the end of Uhuru’s tenure noting that it would result in precipitating fear and inaction in future.

Also Read: Gachagua Threatens To Name Uhuru Allies Who Stole Billions Before Handing Over