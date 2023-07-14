UN Issues Statement After Chaos During Azimio Protests

The United Nations Human Rights Office has condemned the violence witnessed during Azimio demonstrations countrywide that have resulted in the death of at least 23 people.

In a statement on Friday, July 14, UN Human Rights Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence called for investigations into the deaths of protestors.

“The UN Human Rights Office is very concerned by the widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police during protests in Kenya. Reports say up to 23 people have been killed and dozens injured in the demonstrations in the past week.

“We call for prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Those responsible must be held to account. Effective measures to prevent further deaths and injuries must be adopted,” read the statement in part.

UN Human Rights urged the Kenyan government to ensure the right to demonstrate as guaranteed in the Kenyan constitution.

“In light of calls for further protests next week, we call on the authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Kenyan Constitution and international human rights law,” UN added.

Kenya through Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei has responded to the UN asking the international body to also condemn the mobilization of gangs to chaos during protests.

“While regretting & decrying the unfortunate loss of life or injury, the reckless mobilization of lawless gangs to loot, destroy property, disrupt business, deprive many of means of livelihood and create an environment of disorder, must receive equal condemnation,” Sing’Oei stated.

This comes after the Azimio la Umoja coalition announced that it will be holding 3-day protests from next week.

