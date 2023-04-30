Unbelievable! Family Buries Child, Only to Find Him Alive Weeks Later

A Tanzanian family is in shock after their child, who they thought was dead and buried, was discovered alive in another village.

The child, known only as Mabilika, was reported to have died after being sick for two days and was buried on April 17.

However, reports emerged that the child had been spotted alive in a distant district.

The child’s father, Wilson Bulabo, went to see for himself and was stunned to find that it was indeed his son. The discovery has caused confusion and disbelief in Salong’we Village, Mwanza Region, Tanzania.

The Mwanza police commander, Wilbroad Mutafungwa, has urged residents to remain calm and allow investigations to proceed.

Investigative officers have already dug up the gravesite where Mabilika was buried. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Mabilika’s presumed death and subsequent burial.

The family has not yet made any statements to the media about the shocking discovery. The case has left the community in a state of shock, as they grapple with the unusual turn of events.