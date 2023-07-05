Unga Prices To Drop To Levels Kenyans Have Never Experienced in 10 Years – CS Linturi

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has promised Kenyans that the cost of maize flour will come down in the next few months.

Speaking on Tuesday after opening the 3rd Agriculture Sector Network Summit (ASNET) at KICC, Nairobi, CS Linturi said that unga prices will significantly drop to levels Kenyans have never seen in 10 years.

He said that the country expects a bumper harvest after the government issued farmers with subsidized fertilizers.

“Our commitment is once this harvest is done, the cost of unga will come down to levels Kenyans have never experienced in the past 10 years. The cost of unga will drastically reduce because we will have enough supply of maize,” said Linturi.

The Agriculture CS noted that the average maize consumption in the country is between 50 to 52 million bags per year, which will come from the harvest.

“I do not expect a deficit beyond five million bags. We are in discussion with Zambia, which is going to give us more maize,” Linturi added.

The Kenya Kwanza government had promised to lower the cost of Maize up to an average of KSh 150 per 2kg packet but the prices remain unchanged across major supermarkets in the country. The 2Kg packet is retailing around Ksh 250.

The price is even expected to go higher following the introduction of a 10 per cent tax on kraft paper used for packaging maize flour.

The new lexy is one of several tax reforms that were announced in last month’s budget declaration by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

The uncoated kraft paper is mostly imported from Asian countries.

Also Read: Government Announces New Unga Prices After President Ruto’s Promise