University Student Shot Dead During Azimio Protests

A Third Year student from Maseno University was on Monday March 20 shot dead by the police during anti-government protests in Kisumu’s Maseno area.

According to a preliminary report, the deceased who has been identified as William Mayange, was among a group of students who had joined the Azimio demonstrations which later turned violent after the protesters invaded Maseno Police Line.

The university student was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Coptic hospital.

The report states that police officers were forced to use live bullets after the protestors overpowered them.

“The students lit bonfires and barricaded Kisumu-Busia road using stones. They Overpowered the officers who were manning the station. The officers had run out of teargas canisters,” the report read.

The protestors also stomerd a nearby supermarket and other business premises in Maseno.

Six police officers were also injured during the skirmishes.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has condemned the incident asking the police to uphold professionalism.

“It is unfortunate that instead of using tear gas or rubber bullets, the police chose to fire live ammunition at the students.

“As we send messages to the family of the slain student and the Maseno University fraternity, we demand that the police officer who fired the killer bullet be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible,” the second term governor said in a statement.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has also asked the National Police Service to take action on the Maseno police officers.

“Police killed a student from Maseno University. So sad to educate a child to the university and lose him in the hands of a police officer who swore to protect lives.

“The only offence this comrade committed was to complain of going without food because of the high cost of living,” he stated.

