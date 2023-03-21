Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

University Student Shot Dead During Azimio Protests

By

Published

20230321 081535

A Third Year student from Maseno University was on Monday March 20 shot dead by the police during anti-government protests in Kisumu’s Maseno area. 

According to a preliminary report, the deceased who has been identified as William Mayange, was among a group of students who had joined the Azimio demonstrations which later turned violent after the protesters invaded Maseno Police Line. 

The university student was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Coptic hospital. 

The report states that police officers were forced to use live bullets after the protestors overpowered them.

“The students lit bonfires and barricaded Kisumu-Busia road using stones. They Overpowered the officers who were manning the station. The officers had run out of teargas canisters,” the report read. 

The protestors also stomerd a nearby supermarket and other business premises in Maseno. 

Six police officers were also injured during the skirmishes.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has condemned the incident asking the police to uphold professionalism. 

“It is unfortunate that instead of using tear gas or rubber bullets, the police chose to fire live ammunition at the students.

“As we send messages to the family of the slain student and the Maseno University fraternity, we demand that the police officer who fired the killer bullet be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible,” the second term governor said in a statement. 

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has also asked the National Police Service to take action on the Maseno police officers. 

“Police killed a student from Maseno University. So sad to educate a child to the university and lose him in the hands of a police officer who swore to protect lives.

“The only offence this comrade committed was to complain of going without food because of the high cost of living,” he stated.

Also Read: Angry Raila Speaks After Winnie Odinga’s Car Was Allegedly Shot At By Police

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019