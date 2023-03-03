US Ambassador Issues Statement After President Ruto’s Stand on LGBTQ

The US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has stated that the United States respects Kenya’s views on LGBTQ rights.

Speaking on Friday, March 3 in Nairobi Whitman stated that every country has to make its own decisions about LGBTQ rights.

“Our view is every country has to make its own decisions about LGBTQ rights. In the United States, we have a different stand in which we view LGBTQ rights as human rights but we respect every country’s view on what position they want to take on this and we will respect that but of course, our democratic values in the way we feel is different and that’s Okay.

“We have had a very strong working relationship for many years and the Kenyan government knows the US perspective on this but we also respect Kenya’s point on this particular issue,” she said.

The US Ambassador also denied allegations that the US government is using food and drought relief as leverage to influence Kenya’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

“I want to underscore that there is absolutely no linkage between the food and drug relief and Kenya’s stand on LGBTQ,” she added.

Her remarks follow the Supreme Court’s decision that a ban on LGBTQ+ non-governmental organizations was unconstitutional. According to the court, members of the association had the right to associate.

The decision was made while US First Lady Jill Biden was in Kenya, where she donated KES 16 billion to aid in the drought relief effort.

President Ruto on Thursday asked Kenyans not to worry about the LGBTQ debate, noting that the community will never be allowed in the country.

“Hiyo haiwezekani katika taifa letu la Kenya, msikue na wasiwasi, itafanyika kwingine lakini sio Kenya,” Ruto stated.

