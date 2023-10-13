Connect with us

News

US Embassy Issues Security Alert Against Kenya

By

Published

US Embassy Nairobi 1320x740

US Embassy Nairobi

The United States Embassy in Nairobi on Friday issued a security alert over potential acts of terror in Nairobi and Kenya.

In a statement on its website, the US Embassy cautioned its citizens against visiting high-traffic areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya.

“Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” the US Embassy stated.

The Embassy urged US nationals to remain alert in locations frequented by tourists or foreigners, review their personal security plans, and be aware of their surroundings.

The American nations were also asked to monitor local media for updates, avoid protest areas and demonstrations, avoid crowds, and keep a low profile.

The US embassy further provided contact information, including phone numbers, for its citizens to seek assistance if they encounter security threats.

The security alert comes after a Kenya Airways plane en route to London Heathrow was diverted by UK security agencies over security concerns.

KQ in a statement announced that the plane was cleared and the security threat was established to have low credibility.

“We received a security alert on the 12th Oct 2023 at approximately 10:30 am, from the UK Security agencies. This threat has since been established to have low credibility,” KQ stated.

Also Read: Kenya Airways Plane Intercepted In UK Over Security Concerns Cleared By RAF 

