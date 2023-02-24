US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Arrives in Kenya

The First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, has jetted into the country ahead of her three day visit.

Dr. Jill’s plane touched down at around 4:28 pm at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). She was received by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

Her visit is expected to strengthen the already cordial relationship between Kenya and the US.

According to a cominique released on Thursday by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto Dr. Jill will focus on women empowerment projects and will visit the joyful women programme.

“Dr Jill Biden is visiting Kenya from Friday, February 24th, to Sunday, 26th February 2023, to strengthen America’s partnerships with Kenya and the African continent, and advance shared priorities between America and Kenya.

“Dr Biden will focus on women’s economic empowerment projects and will visit the joyful women program, where she will get a chance to experience table banking; a transformational economic empowerment model championed by Her Excellency Mama Rachel Ruto, which operates under Mama Doing Good Organization,” Mama Rachel stated.

Dr Biden had visited Africa five times before, but this will be her third visit to Kenya and the first one in her capacity as the First Lady.

In 2018 Former US First Lady Melania Trump also visited Kenya during her tour of the African continent.

Melania went to the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi, visited the Nest Children’s Home in Limuru before holding a private meeting with former Kenyan First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at State House.

Also Read: U.S First Lady Jill Biden To Visit Kenya Today (Details)