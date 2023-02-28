US Government Donates Ksh 16 Billion To Kenya Days After Jill Biden’s Visit

The United States of America government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that it would donate more than $126 million (16 billion) to support Kenya’s drought relief efforts.

In a press statement on Monday, February 27, the US agency stated that the funds will help meet the urgent needs for approximately 1.3 million people across Kenya.

USAID stated it would provide emergency food items such as sorghum, maize, yellow split peas, and vegetable oil for families living in areas where local markets are not functioning.

In areas where markets are functioning, the agency will provide cash-based assistance for families to purchase food staples, which will, in turn, support local economies.

“Given the magnitude of the current crisis, however, more funding will be required to meet expected humanitarian needs through 2023,” USAID stated.

President William Ruto thanked USAID for helping as the country experiences the worst drought due to 4 years of failed rains.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my profound gratitude to the US government for this generous support to very deserving people suffering the worst drought due to 4 years consecutive failed rains. Water harvesting to enhance food/livestock production & manage climate change effects,” Ruto said.

US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had highlighted the plight of Kenyans living in drought-stricken areas left communities, noting that disaster had left them living miserably.

“Here in the Horn of Africa, a prolonged drought has left communities with devastating consequences in its wake. As our world has become more connected, we have seen how hunger and violence, poverty and natural disasters, aren’t contained by borders,” She stated.

Also Read: US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Arrives in Kenya