US Government Government Breaks Silence on Journalists Attacks During Azimio Demos

US KENYA

File image of US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman

United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has condemned attacks on journalists during Azimio la Umoja anti-government protests.

In a statement on Friday March 31, the US Ambassador raised concerns over the attacks on the fourth estate noting that the media plays a key role in promoting democracy. 

Whitman further noted that there is a need to protect journalists when they are carrying out their mandate. 

“The United States is deeply concerned by recent reports of attacks against journalists. Protecting press freedom and safety is a cornerstone of democracy,” the US Ambassador tweeted. 

Her tweet came after another day of violent demonstrations in Kenya by supporters of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which is headed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Chief executive officer David Omwoyo has also condemned the attack that saw 6 journalists injured. 

“Journalists are not contestants in the current political processes and it is unwarranted, gross violation of human rights and impediment to democracy to target them, while knowing they have a duty to inform the public on such matters of public interest,” Omwoyo said.

The opposition is calling on President Ruto to meet a number of their demands, accusing him of not being legally elected during last year’s election and failing to address increasing cost of living 

President Ruto on the other hand says the protests are a ploy by Raila to destabilize his administration and create chaos in the nation. He has promised to keep the peace and has urged Kenyans to ignore calls for protests.

The opposition protests are planned for every Monday and Thursday.

Also Read: US Government Speaks On Azimio Demonstrations

