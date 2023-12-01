US Journalist Exposes Senior Government Official For Sharing Fake News On Uhuru

United States-China correspondent for the Financial Times Demetri Sevastopulo has dismissed a fake Financial Times article shared by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chairman Caleb Kositany regarding former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the article shared by Kositany, the US Federal Reserve has opened an investigation on Kenya’s 2014 $2.75Billion Euro Bond. The article was purported to have been written in the US newspaper by Demetri.

The article alleged that $117 million raised from the Euro Bond was transferred to an account linked to Uhuru’s step brother Magana Kenyatta.

Demetri, while reacting to the screenshot, shot down the contents of the article and chided Kositany for misleading the masses.

“This is a complete fake. I did not write any story about Kenya. Mr Kositany, I hope you are more careful about how you run your airports and you should be ashamed for spreading such #fakenews!” he tweeted.

Demetri further claimed that he had only met the Kenyatta family at a young age, and discussions did not center around the Euro Bond.

His tweet was welcomed by Kenyans, who flocked to the comment area to condemn Kositany for spreading misinformation while also praising the journalist for calling out the obvious untruth.

Africa Intelligence journalist Noé Michalon has also denied the report and termed it as misleading.

“This story does not exist and Demetri has never written anything on Kenya on November 28th, nor in the weeks before. The second time this day I see a senior official sharing blatant fakes. This is concerning.”

