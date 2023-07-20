Connect with us

News

US Official Declines To Explain Why She Failed To Meet CS Kuria

By

Published

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has declined to explain why she snubbed Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during her visit to Kenya. 

Speaking on Wednesday July 19, after meeting President William Ruto at State House, Tai said the Kenyan Government can explain the issue.

“My visit here is very much about advancing, deepening, and broadening the USA-Kenya relationship in economics as well as the USA trade relationship with East Africa. 

“I did not meet with CS Kuria, in terms of why I did not meet with him I’d have to refer you to the Kenyan government,” she stated.

Tai however said that during her visit she met other government officials and had robust engagements. 

“It’s correct that I haven’t met with him, CS Kuria on this trip. Nevertheless, I have had very robust engagements with other counterparts in the Kenyan government on the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (Stip) as well as on the EAC work,” she added. 

The absence of CS Kuria at the State House meeting had raised concerns among Kenyans considering the meetings falls under his docket.

According to a report in a local daily, Tai declined to meet CS Kuria over his ‘foul’ language.

CS Kuria has been on the spot in recent weeks over his remarks that are said to have pushed the US official to decline to hold talks with him.

Kuria’s remarks have not yet resulted in his dismissal. However, it may put President William Ruto under pressure to consider reassigning him away from the critical government docket. 

Sources close to the state house indicated that President Ruto directed former EAC CS Adan Mohamed who is currently the president’s economic advisor to handle all trade matters during Tai’s visit. 

Also Read: Moses Kuria Reacts After Being Sued Over Edible Oils Proposal 

