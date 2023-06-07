Waiguru Skips Senate Grilling Over Ksh 65.7 Biillion Pension Fund

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru On Tuesday June 6 failed to appear before the Senate Committee on County Public Investments and Special Funds to answer questions about a Ksh65.7 billion pension fund.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi who chairs the commitee postponed tge meeting due to the absence of Governor Waiguru.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u, and Nancy Gathungu, the Controller of Budget also failed to appear before the commitee to be grilled over the cash.

Members of the committee argued that although money had been withheld from various county employees for their pension, the cash had not yet been distributed.

The Local Authorities Pensions Trust (LAPTRUST) and the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPFUND) were allegedly not given the funds by Waiguru’s Kirinyaga County. However, a similar situation was seen in several counties, with Nairobi reportedly accruing the greatest debt.

They claimed that the federal and local governments put seniors in a dangerous situation, causing them to look for other ways to make ends meet.

Ali Roba, the secretary general of the Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU), requested the committee to address the problem on May 29.

Roba maintained that the beginning of devolution and poor regulation and enforcement were to blame for the pension problems.

He proposed giving the National Treasury the authority to give money directly to pension plans and use the Office of the Controller of Budget to ensure that statutory deductions are made as required.

Roba campaigned for changes to the County Governments Act to make officials responsible for the failure to remit pension funds.

