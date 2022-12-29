Waititu’s New State Job in Limbo as Activist Moves to Court

Ferdinand Waititu’s recent state appointment could be dealt a huge blow after an activist moved to court to stop the former Kiambu County boss from holding a public office.

President William Ruto had on December 2nd appointed Waititu to serve in the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

However city activist Peter Odhiambo wants Waititu’s appointment withdrawn over integrity issues.

Odhiambo wants the court to declare Waititu unsuitable for public service on the grounds that he has failed to meet moral and ethical requirements.

“Mr. Waititu is currently facing graft charges related to abuse of office, conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property,”

“The petition discloses overwhelming grounds for disqualifying Mr Waititu from assuming office for failing to satisfy moral and ethical requirements prescribed by the Constitution, the Public Officer Ethics Act, EACC Act and the Leadership and Integrity Regulations 2015,” He says.

In addition, he is requesting an injunction ordering EACC to strictly enforce the integrity laws.

He has sued Waititu together with the EACC and the Attorney-General.

In November, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that the Sh588 million graft case against Waititu will go to trial, despite the fact that the High Court had dismissed charges against five others.

Waititu was charged alongside Zacharia Mbugua, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kang’ethe, Anslem Wanjiku, and Samuel Muigai.

The case is now in the hands of Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u, Lucas Mwangi, six county employees, businessman Charles Chege, and his wife Beth Wangechi.

