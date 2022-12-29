Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Waititu’s New State Job in Limbo as Activist Moves to Court

By

Published

ruto waititu 2

Photo of President William Ruto with Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. Image Courtesy.

Ferdinand Waititu’s recent state appointment could be dealt a huge blow after an activist moved to court to stop the former Kiambu County boss from holding a public office. 

President William Ruto had on December 2nd appointed Waititu to serve in the Nairobi Rivers Commission. 

However city activist Peter Odhiambo wants Waititu’s appointment withdrawn over integrity issues. 

Odhiambo wants the court to declare Waititu unsuitable for public service on the grounds that he has failed to meet moral and ethical requirements.

“Mr. Waititu is currently facing graft charges related to abuse of office, conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property,”

“The petition discloses overwhelming grounds for disqualifying Mr Waititu from assuming office for failing to satisfy moral and ethical requirements prescribed by the Constitution, the Public Officer Ethics Act, EACC Act and the Leadership and Integrity Regulations 2015,” He says. 

In addition, he is requesting an injunction ordering EACC to strictly enforce the integrity laws.

He has sued Waititu together with the EACC and the Attorney-General.

In November, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that the Sh588 million graft case against Waititu will go to trial, despite the fact that the High Court had dismissed charges against five others.

Former Kiambu governor Waititu

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand
Waititu.

Waititu was charged alongside Zacharia Mbugua, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kang’ethe, Anslem Wanjiku, and Samuel Muigai.

The case is now in the hands of Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u, Lucas Mwangi, six county employees, businessman Charles Chege, and his wife Beth Wangechi.

Also Read: Ferdinand Waititu Lands Plum Job in William Ruto’s Government 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019